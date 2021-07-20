$44.04 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post sales of $44.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.28 million and the lowest is $27.79 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $347.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $417.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $338.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $485.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

