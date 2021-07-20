44,000 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,959,000. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $336.95 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.