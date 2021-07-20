$45.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report $45.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.20 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $181.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.25 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 131.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in First Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $525.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

