466,454 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 466,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth $9,960,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth $3,486,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,557. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

