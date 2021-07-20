48,060 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Cass Information Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $580.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.36. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

