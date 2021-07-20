$482.48 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report sales of $482.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the lowest is $480.90 million. DocuSign posted sales of $342.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $289.48 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $298.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of -268.03, a PEG ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $44,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

