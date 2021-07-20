4NEW Market Cap Reaches $46,614.39 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $46,614.39 and approximately $1,546.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00753408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

