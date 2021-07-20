$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.69 million to $57.80 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $219.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $226.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.59 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $482.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.