$55.25 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.69 million to $57.80 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $219.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $226.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.59 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $482.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

