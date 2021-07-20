$6.38 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report $6.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $6.75 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $27.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 539.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200,550 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

