$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce sales of $72.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.45 million and the lowest is $71.89 million. BGSF reported sales of $62.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $304.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGSF shares. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.64. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

