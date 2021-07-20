$76.36 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report sales of $76.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.36 million to $77.36 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $316.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $322.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $349.39 million, with estimates ranging from $348.52 million to $350.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

