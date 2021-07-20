797,872 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 797,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Reynolds Consumer Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 464,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

