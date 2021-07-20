88mph Price Reaches $24.27 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. 88mph has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $113,097.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.27 or 0.00081773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012698 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00757502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,322 coins and its circulating supply is 370,987 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.