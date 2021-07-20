89,418 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.28. 7,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,091. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

