8PAY Price Reaches $0.0223 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. 8PAY has a market cap of $225,771.25 and approximately $201,339.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00099704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00139700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.11 or 0.99881713 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

