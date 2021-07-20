8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Sells $59,851.52 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $59,851.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $47,390.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 1,036,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,404. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.14.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in 8X8 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.