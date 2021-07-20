9,004 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 699.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

