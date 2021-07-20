94,536 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. 16,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,307. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

