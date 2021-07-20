A10 Networks (ATEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $829.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.