ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,140,315 shares.The stock last traded at $34.99 and had previously closed at $34.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

