AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,927,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,093 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.34% of AbbVie worth $641,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,633. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

