Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Abcam by 23.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 297,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abcam by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Abcam by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Abcam by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 95,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Abcam by 15.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 144,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

