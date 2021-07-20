Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,268 shares of company stock worth $12,805,246 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

