Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,030 shares during the period. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund makes up 1.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 25.81% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $31,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE JEQ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 2,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,436. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.