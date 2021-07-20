Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.45. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 198,006 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82.
Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 567.57% and a negative return on equity of 148.04%.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.
