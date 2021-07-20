Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.45. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 198,006 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The energy company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 567.57% and a negative return on equity of 148.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin, and Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.