Abyss Price Down 28% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Abyss has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $164,091.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00753408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.