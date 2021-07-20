Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report sales of $201.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52,918.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $691.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.43 million to $705.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,540,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,672. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.53 and a beta of 1.31. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.