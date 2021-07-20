Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $115,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Accenture by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.89. 16,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $317.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.