Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,696 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.17% of Accenture worth $307,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

ACN traded up $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $312.24. 8,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,712. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $317.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.