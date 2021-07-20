Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $166.54

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.54 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 160.14 ($2.09). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.10), with a volume of 61,823 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £309.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.