Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 319,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ACHV opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

ACHV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

