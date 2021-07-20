Acumen Capital Cuts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$19.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CERV traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,427. The company has a market cap of C$211.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.34. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.90.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

