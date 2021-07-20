Acumen Capital Cuts Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target to C$19.00

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CERV traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,427. The company has a market cap of C$211.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.34. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.90.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

