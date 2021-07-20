Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.34. Approximately 10,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 762,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

ADNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adient by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

