Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of Adobe worth $3,213,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Abhay Parasnis sold 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,393.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $605.97 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $611.62. The company has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $543.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

