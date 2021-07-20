Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $599.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,258. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $611.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

