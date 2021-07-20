Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $612.07 and last traded at $611.92, with a volume of 44116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $602.05.

Specifically, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.54. The firm has a market cap of $291.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

