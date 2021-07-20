Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Reaches $6.80 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $89,397.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001464 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,384 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

