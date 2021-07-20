adToken Market Cap Reaches $236,809.67 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, adToken has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One adToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $236,809.67 and approximately $53.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

adToken is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

