AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 877,755 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises about 3.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of AECOM worth $43,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,152 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $12,178,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,231,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -127.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

