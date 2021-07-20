aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $87.83 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $87.83 million and $19.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00077989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00738207 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

