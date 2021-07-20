Aeron Market Capitalization Tops $30,280.07 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 156.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 77.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $30,280.07 and approximately $61,799.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00047034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00757243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

