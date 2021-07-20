Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.30 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Aeternity has a market cap of $29.28 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00045996 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,330,851 coins and its circulating supply is 340,509,908 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.