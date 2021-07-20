Afentra (LON:AET) Shares Down 4.4%

Afentra PLC (LON:AET)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19). Approximately 1,473,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,141,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.19).

Several equities research analysts have commented on AET shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Afentra alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 103.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other Afentra news, insider Ian Cloke bought 187,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £30,008.80 ($39,206.69).

About Afentra (LON:AET)

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.