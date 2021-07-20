Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Position Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,640 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.78% of Affimed worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 12,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,466. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AFMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

