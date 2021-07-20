AGAr (AGAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $213.00

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for about $187.49 or 0.00627802 BTC on exchanges. AGAr has a market cap of $3.00 million and $213.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AGAr has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00141278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.80 or 0.99890342 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGAr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

