Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Agilysys to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.67. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

