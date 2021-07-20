Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20. 2,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 846,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Get Agora alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 148.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $28,850,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.