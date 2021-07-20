AI Doctor Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $23,481.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00755675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.