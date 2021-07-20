AidCoin (AID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $624.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

