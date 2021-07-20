AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700,500 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 511,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,542,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 476,931 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.55. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

